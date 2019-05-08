Slinfold need 'sizeable improvement' despite opening day win

Relegated Slinfold got off to a winning start in Division 4 West after a 57-run victory over Worthing 2s on Saturday.

After a disappointing 2018, new captain Steve Haines is eyeing a promotion push this season. Their win away at Worthing 2s on the opening day of the season saw a number of new additions play for the club.

Haines said: “We were unfortunate to be relegated last season and 2019 provides an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back with promotion, albeit in a tough league.

"We are looking forward to a full season of limited overs cricket as we believe this is more suitable for our players skill sets.

“Dan Smith has joined us from Ifield and will provide quality in all departments and experience from playing at a higher level. We have also recruited Atif Hussain and Adam Goacher who will both boost the batting department.

"We have three departures, Kemar Small has not returned from Barbados, Cameron Scott is abroad for the summer and Jack Haines has decided to pursue his cricket elsewhere.

Slinfold won the toss and elected to bat. Haines (41) and Smith (45) put on a second-wicket partnership of 95 to push the visitors to 102-2.

Mushal Murad’s 38 moved Fold to 170-5 before he was bowled by Michael Cane (2-51) but the visitor’s lower-order struggled as they added 26 for four wickets.

Dan Graycon hit an unbeaten 22 but the loss of Mubbasar Hussein (four) saw Slinfold all out for 219 off 41.2 overs.

In reply, Worthing 2s found themselves 9-2 after wickets from Imran Shah (4-33) and Richard Harris (1-29). Jay Mahesh added a quick 33 before he was bowled by Smith (1-21) at 51-3.

The Slinfold attack were doing well to reduce the run-rate and pick up wickets consistently. Only John Kaye at eight (33*) and tailender Cane (15) hit double figures as Fold bowled Worthing 2s out for 162 off 39.5 overs.

Haines added: “We were delighted with the 30 points and despite the conditions I thought the enthusiasm from the team was excellent.

"For all the positives, it was a match we should have won by 150 runs and we will need a sizeable improvement if we are serious about challenging for promotion this season.”