Slinfold narrow gap on top two with win against leaders Chichester

Slinfold narrowed the gap on the top two teams in Division 4 West to just a point with a six-wicket win over leaders Chichester Priory Park 2nd.

The visitors restricted their Goodwood-based hosts to 184 all out in 44.3 overs, before coming home with 182-4 in the 36th over.

The 20-point result swing moved Slinfold into third on 142 points - one behind second-placed Chippingdale and leaders Chi.

Chi captain Sean Dobbs topscored with 64 when opening the batting with Daniel Wells (44) in what was an opening stand of 119.

After that though, James Stemp (31) was the only other real contribution as Atif Hussain (4-33) had success with the ball.

In reply, Adam Goacher (44), stand-in captain Sean Overton (24), Dan Smith (40*) and Guy Thorne (25*) saw Slinfold home with 182-4.

Overton said: “Given the rain before the game it was a good toss to win on Saturday and after electing to field we started well, not giving away many early runs in the first 10 overs.

“I was delighted with the effort in the field and reducing Chichester to 181 all out after they had been 119-0 was really pleasing, and I think this was a result of the pressure we built early in the innings, both in the field and with the ball.

“Poenie Van Der Merwe was making his debut for us and picked up 2-17, it definitely made a big difference adding him to the bowling line up. Atif Hussain and Dan Smith bowled very well to clean up the tail.

“In reply Adam Goacher (44) got us off to a flier. He’s been a really positive addition to the squad this season and always looks to make the most of the fielding restrictions in the first 10 overs.

“The opening partnership between him and myself was worth 95 and that all but killed the game. Dan Smith (40*) and Guy Thorne (25*) put the final touches on what was a complete team performance.”