Slinfold go top after 'best and most complete performance of the season'

Steve Haines hailed Slinfold’s ‘best and most complete performances of the season’ following their 57-run win at Chippingdale on Saturday that saw them move top of Division 4 West.

In a game reduced to 30 overs due to poor weather, a quickfire 53* off 33 balls from Dan Graycon blasted Slinfold to 200-6 off their allotted overs. Josh Bourne returned fine figures of 4-23 for the hosts.

Despite Giles Robinson’s 51, the Slinfold trio of Atif Hussain (3-30), Imran Shah (2-31), and Graycon (2-33) stifled Chippingdale, reducing them to 143-8 to take victory.

Haines said: “It was our best and most complete performance of the season. It was great to see everyone stepping up collectively in a vital match.

“We are now top but there are still six or seven sides who can still get promoted. We will need to win a minimum of three from five to achieve promotion.”

A spate of early wickets saw Slinfold at 31-3 but a stand of 62 at four from Haines (40) and Mushal Murad (29) pushed Fold to 93. Both went in quick succession, the score at 108-5, but Shah (32) and Graycon and combined to make 70 before Shah fell to Bourne.

A 56-run second-wicket partnership from Aaron Tugnutt (23) and Robinson had the hosts at 64 in reply, but marvellous bowling from Hussain and Graycon pegged Chippingdale back to 110-5.

Another impressive bowling spell, this time from Shah and Graycon, reduced the hosts to 123-8 with four overs remaining to comfortably claim victory.

Slinfold travel to third-from-bottom Three Bridges 2nd XI on Saturday.

