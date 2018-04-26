Signings galore as Billingshurst target promotion push

Billingshurst have made a bumper crop of new signings to help their promotion push in Division 2.

The ambition is clear for captain Tom Haynes, who is returning to the helm for a second season at Hurst. They are out for promotion to the top flight having suffered relegation back in 2016.

Earlier this year they announced that former Sussex and Glamorgan pro Andy Miller was joining for the upcoming campaign and have now named another five signings and an Australian overseas.

Jamie Piper (Worthing), Louis Storey (East Preston), Paul Osbourne (Southwater), Matt Graves (Ifield) and Conor Griffiths (Roffey) have all joined the club.

They have also brought over wicketkeeper and batsman Jake Cross from Brisbane as their overseas.

Haynes is feeling positive with the new recruits on board and despite expecting tough competition in the league, believes they can challenge for promotion.

He said: “We’ve been lucky with recruitment over the winter, picking up a number of players. I felt it was important to try to strengthen the club in hope to close the gap between all three teams. There is a real buzz around the club, and everyone is excited for the season to start.

“Our aim for the season is to gain promotion back into the Premier League. The league is strong, particularly with other sides recruiting well over the winter. However, I feel with the squad we have we will give it a good shot.”

Hurst’s season gets under way in the Gray-Nicholls T20 against Roffey on Saturday – which will be played at Horsham.