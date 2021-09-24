Rudgwick Cricket Club legend is an Unsung Hero

Lara, from the Sussex Cricket Foundation, presents Rudgwick Cricket Club's Jeremy Callaghan with the Unsung Hero Award

Callaghan, affectionately known as Jezza, has been recognised for all his hard work and dedication to both Rudgwick’s senior and junior cricket club over many years.

He’s a well known face around the village, and anyone who spends any time at Rudgwick’s recreation ground will see him working hard, making sure the pitch is looked after and playable regardless of the British weather.

Sam Curling, secretary at Rudgwick Junior Cricket Club, said: “There wouldn’t be a Rudgwick Cricket Club if there wasn’t a Jezza Callaghan!

“Jezza is the groundsman, the junior club chairman, the under-10s coach, the mini’s coach, the umpire for nearly every junior match and of course first XI player.

“Jezza helped set up the junior section of the club 10 years ago and it has gone from strength to strength with 100 keen children on the books, turning up to train on Friday evenings and playing fixtures during the season.

“And he does it all for the love of cricket! Congratulations Jezza! We are lucky to have you!”

Callaghan was chosen ahead of a long list of candidates from across the whole county.