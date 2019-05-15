Round-up: Horsham Trinity make it two wins from two... Wisborough Green up to third... Broadbridge Heath secure first victory since promotion

Horsham Trinity maintained their 100 per cent record in Division 5 West with a five-wicket win at near-neighbours Barns Green on Saturday.

Trinity won the toss and elected to field and the hosts posted 209-7 off 40 overs thanks to a superb knock of 71 by Oliver Woodward.

In reply the visitors faltered at 69-4 as Barns Green’s Danny Conway (3-28) inflicted early damage. But a 131-run fifth-wicket partnership between skipper Ben Chappels (83*) and Jamie Gandy (78) pushed Trinity towards their winning total of 212-5 off 39.1 overs.

Trinity sit second in the table at this early stage while Barns Green lie in sixth.

Wisborough Green moved up to third in the division after a seven-wicket home win over Middleton 2nd.

The visitors were bowled all out for 133 in 31.2 overs thanks to a superb bowling performance from Wisborough’s Nick Klein (6-21). The hosts raced to the target in 15.4 overs as skipper Alan Law (69) and Tom Malcolm (45*) helped steer Wisborough Green to 136-3.

Southwater recorded their first Division 5 West win of the season after recording a 90-run home victory against Pagham 2nd.

The home side hit 142-9 with Danny Humphreys (30) topscoring and then bowled Pagham out for 52. Dan Skett finished with figures of 5-17.

Billingshurst 2nd fell to a 181-run defeat to table-topping RMU.

Henfield remain winless in Division 4 West after a six-wicket home loss against Chippingdale.

The hosts were bowled out for 192 in 44.4 overs with captain Jack Parsons hitting 45. In reply Chippingdale reached the total in 34 overs, as they hit 195-4.

Horsham 2nd suffered a 55-run home loss to Felbridge & Sunnyside.

Broadbridge Heath picked up their first win in Division 6 West as they secured a 33-run victory over Eastergate.

Heath were all out for 151 off 39.4 overs with Shaji Philip (43) topscoring and then claiming 4-15 with the ball.