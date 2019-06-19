Roffey told to 'get on with it' after second abandoned game in a row knocks them off top

Captain Matt Davies stressed that Roffey have ‘just got to get on with it’ after the Boars were knocked off the Premier Division summit following Saturday’s abandoned game at Preston Nomads.

A second consecutive postponement due to poor weather has seen the Boars’ 30 point lead at the top evaporate, as consecutive victories for Brighton & Hove have seen them leapfrog Roffey.

Saturday’s game saw Nomads reach 147-5 off 42 overs, with Nathan Poole topscoring with an unbeaten 73, before rain prevented any more play.

Davies said: “There’s not a lot we can do about it really, which is probably the most frustrating thing about it. We’ve just got to get on with it.

“It is frustrating to lose a 30 point lead in two weekends when we haven’t been able to play.

“But there’s no point worrying or getting annoyed about it. As I said, we’ve just got to get on with it.”

A 57-run opening-wicket partnership from ex-Roffey player Usman Khan (23) and Poole got Nomads’ innings off to a solid start.

But Khan and new man in Alasdair Wilson (duck) fell in rapid succession to George Fleming (2-21) to see the visitors at 58-2.

Cameos from wicketkeeper Jake Hutson (11) and skipper Daniel Phillips (23) then pushed Nomads to 113-4 before both were taken by Luke Barnard (3-38).

Despite Barnard claiming the wicket of Kashif Ibrahim (six) at 135-5, the Boars were unable to claim the wicket of the imperious Poole.

The Nomads opener and Stuart Faith (five*) saw out the rest of the innings before rain concluded the fixture.