Roffey to return to Hove as they book Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final spot

Roffey skipper Matt Davies is looking forward to returning to Sussex’s home ground after they booked their place in the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final.

The Boars defeated Hastings & St Leonards Priory by eight wickets away from home as they bid to repeat last season’s cup success.

After Roffey won the toss and elected to field, Hastings were bowled out for 125 off their 20 overs with wicketkeeper Joe Billings (32) topscoring.

The visitors reached the target in 16 overs, finishing 131-2 as Rohit Jagota (45*) performed well.

Davies’ side will come up against current league champions East Grinstead, after they beat Middleton by 71 runs.

Roffey’s captain was pleased with his side’s display and is expecting a good contest in the final.

He said: “The team performed very well as a unit and it was nice to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointment.

“We are looking forward to seeing all the Roffey fans at Hove again and are expecting a tough game against East Grinstead.”

Wickets fell regularly throughout the Hastings innings as Luke Barnard (5-30) excelled with the ball.

Lower order resistance was met by Jed O’Brien (19) and Josh Beeslee (15) but the attack restricted Hastings’ total.

In reply, Ben Manenti hit a quickfire 25 for Roffey before he was taken by O’Brien (1-19) and Davies (18) fell shortly after to Jack Coleman (1-13).

Despite this, a 77-run third-wicket stand between Usman Khan (37*) and Jagota took Roffey to the target.