Roffey taking it ‘game by game’ after thumping win, but other will take note

Roffey skipper Matt Davies believes other teams will begin to sit up and take notice of his side after they picked up a ten-wicket home win against Cuckfield.

This convincing victory sees the Boars sit top after four games, level on points with Brighton & Hove.

Roffey vs Cuckfield'Rohit Jagota SUS-180526-231142008

The hosts won the toss and elected to field and Cuckfield could only muster 103 before being bowled out in 37.1 overs, Joe Ludlow (39) top-scoring.

In reply, Roffey raced to 107 without loss in 20.4 overs with openers Theo Rivers (41*) and Rohit Jagota (64*) seeing them home.

After such a dominant performance Davies stressed his side must maintain their high levels of performance.

He said: “Other teams in the league might look at it and think we’re playing well, and I think we are playing good cricket, but we just need to take it game by game.”

The Boars got off to a flyer, removing Australian dangerman Sam Whiteman (duck) after just three balls.

After the loss of Dominic Sear (12) the visitors crumbled, losing three wickets for just a single run to the prolific Stuart Whittingham (4-35).

Wicketkeeper Brad Gayler (eight), Gregory Wisdom (duck) and Billy Collinson (golden duck) went cheaply leaving Whittingham on a hat-trick. It wasn’t to be for the bowler but this ferocious spell saw the beleaguered visitors at 46-5.

Opener Joe Ludlow offered some defiance but his resistance eventually came to an end as Jagota (3-17) ended any hopes of the visitors scoring a competitive total.

With a low total to chase, Roffey went about their business in a professional manner.

Rivers’ innings of 41 runs off 64 balls saw him hit seven fours, while Jagota’s quickfire 64 off 60 balls included eight fours and two sixes.

Davies added: “It was nice to get another win on the board.

“Rohit and Stuart set the tone, George (Fleming) came on, and then Ben (Manenti) and Rohit came on and finished the job so everyone bowled well as a unit.

“I think 103 was massively below par. I think 200 would’ve been a par score so we were delighted to roll them for 103.

“It’s nice to chase a total like that so convincingly because it really shows how dominant in the match we were.

“Had we chased it four or five down it wouldn’t have been such a convincing win so it’s nice when your two opening batsmen knock off such a small total against a good side.”

Up next for the Boars is an away trip to Ifield this Saturday.