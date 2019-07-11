Roffey spinners lauded after 'big win' over second-placed Brighton & Hove

Matt Davies hailed ‘a big win’ for Roffey as the Premier Division leaders swatted second-placed Brighton & Hove aside at home by six-wickets on Saturday to extend their lead at the summit.

The Boars won the toss and put Brighton in. Supreme bowling from Ben Manenti (4-33) and Luke Barnard (4-47) had the visitors all out for 136 in 35 overs.

Rohit Jagota took 2-27 then hit 42* for Roffey

Roffey suffered a wobble in the chase, but Rohit Jagota (42*) and skipper Davies (16*) took the hosts home as they hit 138-4 off 24.2 overs.

The victory has seen the Boars open up a 27-point gap between them and Brighton with eight games left to play.

Davies said: “It was a big win for us as it puts us a little further ahead at the top and keeps up our unbeaten record.

“However, there is still a lot of cricket to play so we need to keep performing week in, week out.

Jamie Atkins bowling for Roffey

“Ben and Barney (Luke Barnard) bowled well in tandem, picking up wickets at crucial times and took the game away from Brighton. They are the two best spinners in the competition in my opinion.

“We would like to be converting starts into big scores, that is certainly something we have discussed. Nonetheless, a six wicket win is still pretty comprehensive.”

READ MORE Horsham cricketer called up to England squad | Famous Sussex cricketing family's legacy continues | Sussex legend Yardy lands New South Wales role

Marvellous opening bowling from Jagota (2-27) saw Chris Grammer (six) and Bryce Hounsome (17) removed at 41-2.

Matt Machan (33 off 19 balls) was looking to provide the spark for the visitors but Manenti soon had the Brighton captain at 82-4 before Barnard took Chris Atherton (one) a run later.

Brighton pushed to 98 but the Boars duo then produced a destructive spell that saw four-wickets fly as the away side sank to 98-9.

Matthew Wood (29) and Chris Mates (nine*) offered resistance, posting 38 at ten, but Manenti claimed Wood to end Brighton’s innings.

Roffey saw Manenti (19 off 14) and Rivers (29 off 27) get the reply off to a blistering start but the wicket of Manenti put the brakes on at 36-1.

Jibran Khan (seven) and Rivers then fell in quick succession to Machan (3-40) as the Boars faltered to 61-3.

Mike Norris (18) and Jagota added 32 at four but another bright start with the bat came to a close as Machan ended Norris’ knock.

But Jagota and Davies kept their heads as the pair put on a 45-run fifth-wicket partnership to seal the win and maintain the Boars’ unbeaten league record.

Roffey travel to Mayfield in the league on Saturday before the Boars host Lindfield in the T20 Cup quarter-finals a day later.