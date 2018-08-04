Roffey’s weather-hit Vitality Club T20 rearranged for Sunday

It will be take two for Roffey on Sunday as they again attempt to play their Vitality Club T20 area finals on Sunday.

Last weekend’s attempt was hit by the weather and no play was possible in the semi-finals or final at Horsham’s Cricketfield Road ground.

The Boars were due to face Guildford in last four action in the morning, while the winners would face the successful side from the other semi-final between Alton and Lordswood at 3pm.

The rain, however, put paid to any possible play and the matches have been hastily rearranged for this Sunday.

Roffey captain Matt Davies said: “We are looking forward to the National T20 on Sunday, obviously we don’t know much about the opposition, but are confident that we can put in performances to win games.”

Roffey’s ECB National Club Championship quarter-final against Brentwood, which was scheduled for this Sunday, has now been rearranged for August 12.