Roffey remain on course for title after 'good all-round performance' at Eastbourne

Matt Davies hailed a ‘good all-round performance’ after Roffey maintained their title charge with a 122-run at Eastbourne on Saturday.

The Boars, electing bat, posted a sizable 275-9 off their allotted 50 overs as Theo Rivers blasted 92. Rivers was ably supported by Jibran Khan (50).

Superb consistent bowling from Roffey in the reply saw the visits restrict the run rate while picking up wickets.

Eastbourne finished 153-9 off their allotted overs as Luke Barnard took 3-25.

Davies said: “I thought we played well on Saturday, it was a good all-round performance. We took our time early on with the bat but managed to accelerate well as the innings went on. Theo’s knock was crucial in getting us to a total we felt was above par.

“It is nice when you have players that can score valuable runs at the end of the order. It almost takes some pressure off the top order and allows them to play with more freedom.

“We bowled pretty well, keeping the run rate down and building pressure which then resulted in the wickets. It was a good all-round performance with both bat and ball.”

Ben Manenti (12) was taken early in Roffey’s innings as he was snared by Henry Crocombe (1-49) at 16-1.

This brought Rivers to the crease with Khan and the pair accelerated the Boars score in double quick time. The duo racked up a 124-run stand at two as they went on the attack.

Khan had managed to hit his half-century before he was caught off the bowling of Archie Lenham (1-48).

The Boars suffered a collapse of sorts as Rohit Jagota (16), Rivers and Mike Norris (13) were taken in relatively quick succession to see the score go from 171-3 to 205-5.

Oli Rivers (two) then fell to Jacob Smith (2-37) 12-runs later before George Fleming (nine) was removed by Ben Twine (3-52).

Captain Davies managed to dig in and up the run rate. His 46* helped the Boars move past 250.

The skipper was being aided by Leigh Harrison (11) and the pair put on 39 for the eighth wicket to move the score to 273.

Harrison was bowled by Twine (3-52) and two runs later James Pearce (one) was run out by Alastair Orr off the final ball of the innings.

Roffey’s reply got off to a dream start as Jagota (1-10) bowled Eastbourne dangerman James Hockley (13) at 18-1.

Malcolm Johnson (22) and Scott Lenham (20) were offering stubborn resistance but Harrison (1-12) snagged Johnson with the score at 51-2, sparking a mini-collapse.

Wickets from George Fleming (1-35) and Barnard plus a run-out reduced Eastbourne to 88-5 as the Boars’ bowlers took control of the game.

The visitors floundered still as Barnard and Manenti (1-30) tore through the middle order, leaving Eastbourne stranded at 110-8. Davies (1-11) then got in the act as he removed Joe Pocklington (four).

Archie Lenham (30) and Jamie Goddard (four) performed admirably in frustrating Roffey for the final wicket but the Boars comfortably claimed victory at the end of the 50 overs.

Roffey host Preston Nomads on Saturday.