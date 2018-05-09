Roffey remain grounded despite thumping win in season opener

Roffey captain Matt Davies has warned people not to read too much into his side’s thumping 164-run away victory against Middleton in their opening Premier Division game.

Middleton won the toss and elected to field and they were left to rue this decision. Roffey set a devastating total of 281-7 declared off 50 overs, with Theo Rivers top scoring with 65.

In reply, the hosts were completely blown away by the Boars, finishing all out for 117 off 31.3 overs.

Leigh Harrison took five wickets against Middleton

Davies was pleased with such a dominant display by his side but feels they will have stiffer opposition to come.

He said: “I thought we performed well in all three areas of the game. We played well but at the same time they were quite a weak side. It’s nice to get a convincing win but we’re not going to read into it too much. We’ve got a lot of tough tests coming up.”

An opening 60-run partnership between Roffey’s Rivers and Rohit Jagota set the tone for the rest of the innings before Jagota was bowled for 29.

Jibran Khan (55) came to the crease and amassed a 90-run partnership with Rivers (65) to put the Boars on a commanding total of 150-2.

Ben Manenti hit a quickfire 60 off of 54 balls (nine fours) but was taken by Sean Heather (3-50), leaving Roffey at 253-6.

The Boars lost the further wicket of Josh Fleming (18) before Stuart Whittingham (18) and George Fleming (seven) saw out the rest of the innings with Roffey declaring on 258-7 off 50 overs.

Whittingham (2-30) claimed two early wickets leaving Middleton on 16-2, before Leigh Harrison took the wicket of opposition captain Heather (eight) on what would turn out to be a remarkable day with the ball for Harrison (5-19).

Wicketkeeper Mahesh Rawat (23) offered some resistance but his wicket was taken by Harrison who then removed Monty Morgan the very next ball for a golden duck, leaving Middleton on 53-5.

Harrison then took Craig Fowle for a duck before completing his five-for with the wicket of the resilient Patrick Colvin (24).

With a Roffey win in sight, the visitors completed their demolition of Middleton with the removal of Charlie Terry (22) by Ben Manenti (1-8), the home side all out for 117 .

Davies said: “It’s always nice early season to get some batsmen in form. A lot of players contributed to the score so that was nice.

“Going forward I think we’d probably like to see one of our guys that got 50 go on and make a hundred but I suppose that’s the high standards that we set for ourselves.

“You never really know what you’re going to come up against in the first game of the season.

“I thought the bowlers bowled really well, Leigh in particular. The rest bowled with good control so it was really pleasing”

Roffey face champions East Grinstead at home this Saturday, in an early battle between two sides that will be hoping to take home the title.

Due to poor weather conditions last season, Roffey and the champions never played a league fixture against each other with the title going back to East Grinstead ending a three year dominance by Roffey.

Davies added: “I think they will certainly be one of the top two or three teams this year so it’d be nice to see where we are at the end of the game in comparison to them. We go into the game thinking of ourselves as favourites.

“We go in to every game thinking we are going to win so if we perform well enough I’m sure we will win the game. At the same time if we aren’t quite on our game then they’ve got the players that can capitalise and beat us.”

