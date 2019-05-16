Roffey record 'relatively routine' win over Mayfield to maintain perfect start

Roffey captain Matt Davies was pleased with ‘a relatively routine’ eight-wicket victory at home to Mayfield on Saturday to make it two Premier Division wins from two.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat and posted 162-8 off 50 overs as Robert Sharma (45) topscored.

Luke Barnard ended the game with bowling figures of 1-32

In reply openers Theo Rivers (74) and Ben Manenti (47) inspired the Boars to a winning total of 166-2 off 31.1 overs.

Davies said: “It was easier than we thought it was going to be. They struggled on a wicket that was conducive to our bowling attack.

“Our bowlers stuck to the task well. We didn’t go chasing wickets and conceding runs.

“Ben and Theo got off to another good start with the bat and they had another good partnership at the top.

George Fleming finished with figures of 0-18

“The only disappointing thing is that we didn’t manage to bowl them out and get full points but other than that it was relatively routine.”

Roffey got off to a great start with the ball, reducing Mayfield to 11-2.

Sussex star Harry Finch (24) and Sharma helped the visitors recover but when Finch went to Luke Barnard (1-32) the score had only moved to 52-3.

The loss of Sharma to Alex Collins (2-30) saw the away side at 103-6 but Ed Finch (28*) and James Allen (17*) offered some resistance to push Mayfield to 162-8.

Much like last week’s win at Brighton & Hove, Roffey duo Rivers and Manenti laid the foundations for victory.

The pair put on 68-runs for the first-wicket before Manenti fell to Emmerson Wood (1-21).

An 86-run second-wicket partnership between Rivers and Mike Norris (21) moved the Boars to 154-2 before Rivers was taken by Jason Finch (1-22).

It was left to Norris and Rohit Jagota (nine) to take Roffey to victory as the Boars maintained their flawless start to 2019.

Roffey’s ECB National Knockout Cup fixture at home to Hastings & St Leonards Priory was cancelled on Sunday as the visitors couldn’t raise a side. Hastings conceded the game and the Boars advanced to the next round.

Roffey travel to Three Bridges on Saturday.