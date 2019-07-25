Roffey move clear at top of the table after 'pleasing win'

Roffey captain Matt Davies was pleased to extend their lead at the top following their 18-run home win over Three Bridges in a special T20 Premier Division game on Saturday.

The Boars, put in by Bridges, were fired to 143-6 off their allotted overs thanks to Rohit Jagota’s quickfire 77 off 54 balls.

James Pearce then returned fine figures of 3-8 to help Roffey bowl the visitors out for 125 in 19.4 overs.

The Boars’ victory coupled with second-placed Brighton & Hove’s defeat at bottom-club Mayfield means Roffey have opened up a 39 point gap at the division’s summit.

Davies said: “It was a pleasing win mainly because we managed to extend our lead at the top of the table.

“Rohit is a class player and will always score runs. It is no surprise that he has had such a big influence with the bat in recent weeks.

“Pearcey led from the front with three crucial wickets. Everyone was really pleased for him coming off the back of an injury.”

Boars opener Ben Manenti (ten off nine) set about at a swift pace but saw his wicket fall to Bridges skipper Matt Blandford (2-31) with the score at 11-1.

Jibran Khan (nine) and Mike Norris (ten off nine) also began scoring at high-speed but, like Manenti, saw their wickets tumble before they could start going through the gears.

The loss of wicketkeeper Paul Harrison had Roffey struggling at 69-4, leading captain Davies (20*) to the crease.

Together with Jagota the pair crashed 50 runs in 20 minutes and 38 balls, eventually combining to hit 57 at five before Jagota went to Conor Golding (1-18).

Theo Rivers (six off four) was the last Boars wicket to fall as the hosts saw out their 20 overs.

A deadly opening spell from dangerman Pearce saw Bridges’ reply falter from the start. Regan Derham (duck), Sam Cooper (two) were all snagged by Pearce with the score at 11-2 before Jagota (1-33) claimed Conor Golding (duck) 11-runs later.

David Winn (33 off 19) was proving to be a thorn in Roffey’s side but Pearce struck with a timely lbw to end Winn’s entertaining knock.

Luke Barnard (2-21) and George Fleming (1-21) then ripped through the middle-order as Bridges dropped from 39-4 to 73-8.

Tailenders Oliver (20 off 18) and Matt Blandford (12 off eight) and Archit Patel (18* off 14) offered resistance but Manenti (1-8) and Alex Collins (1-22) polished off the lower-order.

The Boars travel to East Grinstead on Saturday.