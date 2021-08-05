Roffey left to rue the rain once again

Since then the mercurial seasiders have been inconsistent, flirting with the Premier Division drop.

But, after posting a fairly demanding 256 run target, and declaring to give themselves seven extra overs to bowl Middleton out, the dreaded rain came back to haunt Roffey yet again, causing another frustrating abandonment, with both sides having to be content with 10 points for a wash out

And, it was doubly disappointing for Roffey, because East Grinstead CC – now second – had been dismissed for 97 by relegation-threatened Haywards Heath CC, who were well placed on 48-2 when the rain came.

Rohit Jagota - pictured batting earlier in the season - hit a swashbuckling 115 in Roffey CC’s abandoned game with Middleton CC. Picture: Steve Robards

Roffey were in a strong position through opener Rohit Jagota’s rapid 115, containing 10 fours and five sixes. Batting with Josh Fleming (52), the pair carried Roffey to 203-2 before a flurry of late wickets in a push for additional runs.

Middleton’s weather-interrupted response reached 43-1 when the game was called off.

A scorecard from the game can be found here.

Speaking to the County Times, Roffey skipper Matt Davies said: “It was very disappointing to be rained off after batting so well. We were in a great position to win the game on a pitch that was offering a lot to spinners.

"Rohit’s innings was superb and he was well supported by Josh.

"I think Saturday pretty much summed up our season, the weather intervening when we were building momentum.

"We have five games left now, hopefully we can produce some good performances and pick up some wins.”

The only game completed in the Premier Division was at Brighton & Hove CC’s Nevill Sports Ground, where, in a low-scoring contest, Eastbourne CC made 179 before their captain, Jacob Smith took seven of the last eight wickets to secure a 13-run victory for his side.

Cuckfield CC were unlucky after scoring 295-3, courtesy of centuries from Ollie Graham and Nipun Karunanayake, and having Three Bridges CC 8-1 when the game as called off.

The top v bottom clash – Preston Nomads CC v Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC – had barely started when the game was abandoned

The last four of the remaining games are on a 50 over a side win format, a Roffey strength.

Nomads head the table on 281 points, East Grinstead have 246, five clear of Three Bridges, while Roffey, fourth, are on 230.