Skipper Matt Davies was left ruing the elements as Roffey CC's Premier Division game on Saturday was cancelled due to the weather. Picture by Derek Martin

Roffey skipper Matt Davies told the County Times: "It was unfortunate to get rained off with teams around us winning.

"We have a big couple of weeks coming up - against Eastbourne, then East Grinstead - but, the pressure is off for now, so we'll just try to enjoy our cricket and try to put some performances together, then see where we are heading into the 50 over format (at the business end of the season)."

Preston Nomads CC now head the Premier Division with 213 points, with East Grinstead CC second on 206 and Three Bridges CC (187) third.

Not playing, and not able to get into any sort of rhythm in their stop-start season after three wash outs from ten fixtures, Roffey had to be content with 10 points for an abandonment and slip to fourth with 179 points.

This Saturday hoping for a dry day, and looking to avenge an early season two wicket defeat at the Saffrons, Roffey first XI return home to host the reverse fixture against Eastbourne CC on Saturday.