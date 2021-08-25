Roffey leapfrog Three Bridges into third after away win

Roffey CC captain Matt Davies bowls to Three Bridges CC's Mike Rose. Pictures by Derek Martin

Bridges lost their first wicket off the third ball of their innings when captain Matt Davies, former bowler, but now the regular wicket keeper, had Conor Golding caught behind for a duck by stand-in stumper Sam Henderson.

Davies then bowled the other opener, Milo Price, before going on to finish with 4-58.

Thirties from Will O’Donnell and Manoveer Marwaha, and 49 from Oliver Blandford added impetus, while skipper Joe Walker top-scored with 90 for Bridges to close on 253-7.

Three Bridges' Matt Blandford looks for two as Roffey's Theo Rivers watches on

Roffey responded well to the challenge with a 60-run opening stand, Rohit Jagota exiting for 48 from just 26 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.

Chairman Josh Fleming then weighed in with 61, carrying Roffey to 200 before the second wicket fell, and Theo Rivers ensured that that was to be Bridges’ last success as he compiled his second century of the campaign, ending unbeaten on 105.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Roffey’s 26 point win enabled them, on 274, to leapfrog Bridges into third spot, 42 behind East Grinstead CC and 75 adrift from leaders Preston Nomads CC, who beat Eastbourne CC and Haywards Heath CC.

Action from Three Bridges v Roffey

Skipper Davies told the County Times: “It was pleasing to chase down that total – our coach, Simon Fearnley, has been encouraging us to take that approach all season.

Theo and Josh batted superbly after Rohit Jagota’s masterclass in the powerplay.

We were short of Leigh Harrison’s seam, so I took the new ball, as we’d talked about for some while, and thankfully it brought about some success.

"We want to finish the season with three wins in a row to secure third place.”

The nail-biter of the day award was earned at Horntye Park, where, despite varying forecasts, visitors Brighton & Hove CC decided to bat, and at 70-3 there was no hint of impending disaster - until Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC’s Dilshan de Zoya ran through the lower order with 5-21, restricting the visitors to a surely inadequate 102.

Hastings then reached 59-3, only for Stephen Rigg to torment them with 4-20, reducing the hosts to 92-9, but, they staggered home to win by one wicket, courtesy of John Morgan’s top-scoring 22 not out.

The win elevates Hastings from bottom to hover two points above the relegation zone, which houses Cuckfield CC on 205 and Haywards Heath with 190, both of whom lost.