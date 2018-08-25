Roffey crowned Premier Division champions by winning top-of-the-table clash at Eastbourne

Roffey are champions once again - they have clinched the Sussex League Premier Division title.

The Boars saw off their closest rivals Eastbourne at the Saffrons today to take an unassailable lead in the division with one game still to play.

It is the fourth time in five years that Roffey have been crowned champions, having missed out to East Grinstead last season.

The aim this year was to reclaim the crown and they have done that today with a 116-run victory.

Going into the match they needed victory with an 18-point swing to ensure that Eastbourne, who have been hot on their heels all season could not catch them on the final weekend.

Roffey posted 321-5 after winning the toss and Jibran Khan scored 116 and Paul Harrison and captain Matt Davies scored half centuries. They then bowled their hosts out for 205 with Rohit Jagota claiming 4-30 in the attack.

The win gave Roffey a maximum 30 points with Eastbourne picking up just eight, leaving them 35 points behind with one game left to play.

Celebrations will indeed be muted as the champions are traveling down to Plymouth this evening ahead of their ECB National Vitality Club T20 clash tomorrow.

They will have another significant drive in the morning to take on Penzance in the quarter-final of the competition.

Davies side have already reached the final of the Sussex T20 Cup and last four of the ECB National Club Championship.