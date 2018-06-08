Roffey captain targeting ECB National Club Championship run after convincing home win

Roffey captain Matt Davies is aiming for ECB National Club Championship success after beating Tunbridge Wells by nine wickets in the penultimate round of the group stage.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field, bowling the visitors out for 125 off 35.3 overs with Tunbridge wicketkeeper captain Chris Williams (49) topscoring.

In reply, Roffey knocked off the total in 17.3 overs, scoring 126-1 with Rohit Jagota (50) performing well.

Davies said: “The National Cup is certainly one we’ve targeted this year. We’ve got Blackheath in the next round who we beat last year and they’re always a good side.

“Once we get through that we can start looking at the next round but we want to go deep in the competition.”

The Boars took wickets consistently with Jagota (3-20) and Theo Rivers (3-21) impressing.

The visitors began brightly but the loss of Williams at 75-3 put pay to any chances of Tunbridge getting a big total.

Will Stickler (16) and Julian O’Riordan (26*) offered up some resistance, but after the loss of Stickler, at seven, the away side lost there remaining three wickets for five runs.

In reply, a 68-run opening wicket partnership between Roffey’s Rivers (39*) and Jagota was ended after the latter lost his wicket to Michael Waller (1-29).

Rivers and Jibran Khan (30*) saw out the chase, sealing a convincing win for the Boars.

Davies added: “I thought the bowling display was really good. Theo (Rivers) got two crucial wickets bowling his leg spin and on a pitch that was spinning quite a bit I thought our spinners bowled really well.

“Batting wise, to knock it off one down shows the gap between the sides and how convincing the win was.

“Their spinners couldn’t do any damage to our line-up so all in all it was another very pleasing win.”