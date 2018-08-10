Roffey can still land four trophies as they advance in Vitality Club T20

Roffey remain on course to land four trophies this season as they won through to the national quarter-finals of the Vitality Club T20 on Sunday.

They became area winners of the ECB competition with victories over Guildford and Alton at Cricketfield Road to set up a last-four clash away to Penzance.

Roffey CC 1st XI batsmen Jibran Khan and Theo Rivers take Roffey on to the next stage. Photo by Clive Turner

As well as leading the Premier Division, Roffey are already in the T20 Cup final and have their ECB National Club Championship quarter-final away to Brentwood this Sunday.

It looks set to be grandstand finale to the season and after seeing his side complete a 13-run victory over Guildford and nine-wicket success against Alton on Sunday, Roffey captain Matt Davies is enjoying every moment.

He said: “We are still competing on four fronts and it will be the middle of August. There are still lots of trophies to play for and we are chasing to do that.

“The supporters are enjoying the national competitions, I think they mean more to them, so it’s nice to put in the performances there.

“We have to keep going though as there is a long way to go still, but trophies are a good thing to look forward to, for the supporters, for the club and for us.

“We are putting Roffey’s name about and that is good for us, but also good for the Sussex League. The difficult games come thick and fast at this stage of the season, but we are relishing them.”

And Sunday’s first game – the area semi-final against Guildford – certainly was a tough ask.

Roffey posted 126-8 after being asked to bat as Usman Khan (22) and Chris Webb (23) topscored in a total they felt was short.

But a sterling effort with the ball and in the field saw them bowl Guildford out for 101 in 17.4 overs as Rohit Jagota claimed 2-23, Jamie Atkins took 2-23 and George Fleming a crucial 3-15.

Davies said: “Guildford was a very tough game. I felt we were about 15 to 20 light on where we should have been.

“In the field we knew we had to be on it 100 per cent. We took a few early wickets and put the ball back in our court.

“A spell by George Fleming when he took three wickets was crucial. I felt the wickets all came at a time when maybe they were gaining some momentum, so it was really nice to get through that game.”

Roffey made fairly light work of Alton in the 3.30pm final as their opponents closed on 108-8 after they were asked to bat.

That was helped by Ben Mortimer’s 40 after only two other batsmen made double figures.

In reply, after Usman Khan was bowled for 11, Theo Rivers finished on 70 not out and Jibran Khan made an unbeaten 24 to seal the win and their place in the next round.

Roffey travel to Hastings in the league on Saturday and travel to Brentwood on Sunday.