Roffey beat Cuckfield to go top despite 'complacency with the bat'

Skipper Matt Davies admitted that he would have liked Roffey ‘to be more clinical in the run chase’ despite returning to the Premier Division summit with a four-wicket win at Cuckfield.

The Boars bowled the hosts out for 123 in 47.2 overs as seven-wickets were shared between Luke Barnard (4-27) and Ben Manenti (3-48).

The reply saw Roffey reach the target, but they made hard work of it. The Boars struck 124 in 27.2 overs, with Theo Rivers (34) topscoring, but lost five-wickets in the chase.

Roffey’s win saw them return to the top-of-the-table after former leaders Brighton & Hove were comprehensively beaten away to the Boars’ local rivals Horsham.

Davies said: “Obviously it was pleasing to get the 30 points. I thought we bowled and fielded pretty well, particular our slower bowlers.

“It is a wicket that usually spins, so it was nice to make full use of that and keep them to a relatively low total.

“Perhaps there was some complacency with the bat, we would definitely have liked to be more clinical in the run chase.”

Supreme bowling from Roffey saw Cuckfield at 33-5 thanks to devastating spells from Barnard, Manenti, and Rohit Jagota (1-9).

Gregory Wisdom (seven) was taken by Jagota at 21-1 before the Boars ripped through Cuckfield’s top-order, taking four more wickets for the loss of 12-runs.

READ MORE Sussex bowled out for lowest total for 12 years | Clark hails Horsham trio after demolition of league leaders Brighton & Hove | Sussex Cricket League - Premier and Division 2 top run scorers and wicket takers

Joe Cambridge (16) then went 24-runs later at 57-6, bringing in Joe White. White did well to produce 41* as he helped manoeuvre Cuckfield past 100.

The hosts’ innings was ended after two-wickets in two balls from Manenti as Roffey produced a clinical display with the ball.

The Boars reply began with the loss of the big-hitting Manenti (11) to the dangerous Phil Semmens (4-30) at 23-1.

Jibran Khan (31) and Rivers added 44 at two before Khan also fell victim to the bowling of Semmens.

Rivers and then Jagota (14) were taken within five-runs of each other as Roffey spluttered to 95-4.

Chris Webb could only add two to the total before Mike Norris was run out by Wisdom after scoring a run-a-ball 21.

Luckily for the Boars they were just four-runs shy of victory when Norris lost his wicket, meaning it was left to Davies (seven*) and George Fleming (nought*) to guide Roffey home and back to first-place in the Premier Division.

The Boars host Brighton & Hove in a battle between the division’s top-two on Saturday.