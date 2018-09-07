Roffey are ‘well motivated and well driven’ going into Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final at Hove

Roffey skipper Matt Davies says his side are ‘well motivated and well driven’ going into their Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final against East Grinstead at Hove on Sunday.

The Boars are the holders of the competition after beating Preston Nomads in 2017 and have defeated Billingshurst, Cuckfield, Nomads, and Hastings & St Leonards Priory en route to this year’s final.

Davies believes that the showpiece final will be contested by ‘the two best teams in the county’ and that Roffey will have to be at their best.

He said: “I think that probably together with us, we’re the two best teams in the county so it’s going to be a good T20 final between the two best sides.

“They’ve got a lot of good batsmen and a lot of bowlers and we’re going to have to be at our best again and hopefully we can get another positive result.

“I think everyone will be well motivated and driven and hoping to get the right result.”

Roffey were knocked out of the ECB Club Championship on Sunday by Stanmore, scuppering the Boars chance of more silverware after taking home the Sussex League Premier Division title.

Davies is hoping to put right Sunday’s defeat and is looking to create a bit of Roffey history.

He added: “Everyone’s certainly motivated after losing on Sunday as it’s almost like we’ve got a lot of making up to do because we were so disappointed after Sunday.

“We’ve won the league but if we can win another trophy it would be a historic season for the club because we’ve never won more than one trophy in a season.”