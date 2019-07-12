Roffey and Horsham dreaming of T20 Cup semi-final places

Roffey and Horsham are just two victories away from a showpiece T20 Cup final at Hove as the two sides prepare for quarter-final ties on Sunday.

Last season’s finalists Roffey host Division 2 side Lindfield while Horsham, winners of the tournament in 2016, welcome fellow Premier Division outfit Cuckfield to Cricketfield Road.

The respective captains, Roffey’s Matt Davies and Horsham’s Michael Thornely, are expecting tough games but both have backed their teams to reach the competition’s final four.

Davies said: “Sunday is another big game for us in a competition that we have certainly targeted this year.

“Lindfield will be up for it and we have to match them in that sense and let our skill take care of the rest.”

Thornely added: “Cuckfield are another strong team. Most teams are pretty strong on their day but it is kind of dependant on what team ends up playing on the day.

“We want to put in as much effort as we can into this competition. We won it a few years ago and we want to be getting as far as we can it.

“I’m sure all the boys will be up for it. It was a close game against them earlier in the season and possibly one we could have won. We will want to return the favour.”

READ MORE You can watch Sussex star Jofra Archer in World Cup final on Channel 4 after deal with Sky | Roffey spinners lauded after 'big win' over second-placed Brighton & Hove | Horsham cricketer called up to England squad