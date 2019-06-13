Roffey advance past Preston Nomads in the ECB National Club Championship

Roffey advanced in the ECB National Club Championship as they overcame league rivals Preston Nomads by 57 runs on Sunday.

The Boars won through to the final of the group stage where they will face Three Bridges thanks to a solid performance against Nomads.

Having lost the toss, hosts Roffey were asked to bat and set about making 177-9 in a rain-affected 31 overs where the joint top score of 42 came from Jibran Khan and Rohit Jagota.

In reply, Nomads put on 120 all out in 29.4 overs with James Pearce claiming 3-17 in the attack and George Fleming 2-25.

Captain Matt Davies said: “It was our first game in the competition after we got a bye in the first round and then Hasting couldn’t raise a side in the second.

“It was another rain-affected game which could have played into Nomads’ favour.

“When we started our innings we were expecting 40 overs, but it kept getting reduced and reduced.

“To get upwards of 175 was a par score on that wicket. Credit to the batsmen for getting us to a decent total, and then it was down to the bowlers for doing their jobs.

“James Pearce bowled really well up at the top of the innings to get three wickets.

“They were four wickets down inside five overs and from there it was plain sailing.”