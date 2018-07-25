Rivers century helps Roffey 2nd overcome struggling Slinfold

Struggling Slinfold remain in the bottom two of Division 3 West after they were inflicted with their eighth defeat of the season on Saturday.

Roffey 2nd claimed a four-wicket success to claim their seventh win of the season and climb up to third.

Cricket''Sussex League Division 3.''Slinfold v Roffey''Action from the match.''Pictured is Mark Pavlovic bowling for Roffey.''Picture: Liz Pearce 21/07/2018''LP180822 SUS-180722-224412008

It was a stark contrast for the hosts though as they remain second from bottom in the standings with just two wins to their name all season.

Having lost the toss and being asked to bat, Slinfold set about making 208 all out in 52.2 overs with Mushal Murad topscoring with 44.

Jonathan Hughes made 25 and Steven Haines 26 in an opening stand of 51, while Kemar Small (29) and Dan Graycon (39) also contibuted.

With the ball, Roffey’s Fred Bridges took 4-59 and Matthew Bidlake recorded 3-40.

In reply, Roffey knocked off the total in 46.4 overs thanks to an unbeaten 101 from wicketkeeper Max Rivers. They came home with 210-6, despite Small taking 3-50 with the ball.

Despite the result, Slinfold captain Jonathan Hughes was impressed by an better showing from his side.

He said: “It was a much better performance this week against a strong Roffey side.

“Again a number of batsmen got starts without really pushing on which ultimately limited us in terms of runs scored, although Dan Graycon batted well late on to give the innings impetus with 39 off 28 balls.

“Our bowling and fielding was far better this week. We bowled good lines, held on to our catches and our ground fielding was much improved.

“We were however undone by a fine innings of 101 not out by Max Rivers who hit a six in the final over of the over to win the game for Roffey and bring up his hundred. It was a chanceless knock and well deserving.

“Kemar Small and Thivagar Jeyachandran were the pick of our bowlers picking up three and two wickets respectively.

“This was a much improved performance when compared to recent weeks and we need to perform at this level again next weekend if we are going to give ourselves a chance to win at West Chiltington.”