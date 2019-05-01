Retaining title remains Roffey's 'bread and butter' but Davies wants to go step further in cups

Matt Davies revealed Roffey are desperate to ‘return the league title’ and ‘get one or two cups under their belt’ in 2019 after the Boars’ quadruple bid faded away last season.

Roffey took home Sussex League Premier Division honours in 2018 but fell just short in the latter stages of three cup competitions.

The Boars were knocked out at the semi-final stage of both the National Club Championship and T20 tournaments and succumbed to a dramatic defeat to East Grinstead in the Sussex T20 final.

Davies said: “Every year is the same - you want to win the league as it’s the bread and butter. We were disappointed to get so far in the other cups and not come away with another trophy.

“Everyone is motivated to return that league title and get one or two cups under our belts.”

Davies has also predicted that, although there are a number of clubs capable of challenging, player availability will be a major factor.

He added: “You saw last year with Brighton that they were sitting pretty at the top and no-one thought they would be up there. But if they’ve got all their players out then they’re as good as any side in the league.

“Nomads have strengthened quite a bit so they will be up there and then East Grinstead and Eastbourne from last year. It’s difficult to call.”

Despite picking up their fourth league title in five years, the Boars have been busy adding to an already impressive squad. Overseas Ben Manenti will return to the club and Ifield duo Mike Norris and James Pearce have both joined.

Batsman Norris has previously enjoyed a stint at the Boars, while Pearce will bolster a potent bowling attack.

Davies said: “Even when you’re at the top you’ve still got to improve to make sure that you stay there.

“Mike wanted to come back and compete for trophies again, and James is the same.

“It’s a step up for them. It’s a chance to play in the Premier League and hopefully win trophies at Roffey.”

But this news has been off-set by the departure of club stalwart Usman Khan to Preston Nomads.

Davies added: “Usman has been with us for about four or five years. He saw an opportunity to bat up the order at Nomads which we couldn’t offer so good luck to him. We’ll look forward to playing against him. There’s no hard feelings about the move.”

Roffey open their 2019 Premier Division campaign with a trip to Brighton & Hove on Saturday.

The Boars’ task will be made difficult due to the absence of last season’s top run-scorer for their first three matches.

Davies said: “We’re missing Jib Khan for the first few games of the season.

“He’s playing in a cricket tournament in Pakistan for two weeks so he’ll miss the first two league games and our first national 40 over game. Other than that we will be at full-strength.”