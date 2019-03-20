Reigning champions Roffey announce overseas star for 2019 campaign

Reigning Sussex Cricket League champions Roffey have announced that Australian Ben Manenti will be returning as their overseas for the 2019 campaign.

The all-rounder was a big part of Roffey’s incredible season in 2018 and went on to make his Big Bash League debut for the Sydney Sixers at the end of the year.

He returns to the Boars for his fourth season as an overseas player as the club look for a sixth Premier Division title in six years.

Club captain Matt Davies said: “It’s great to have Ben coming back for another season. He’s a quality player and is loved around the club, we are all very excited about his return.”

Manenti scored 449 runs in 15 innings last season with a high score of 113 and average of 29.93. With the ball, he took 28 wickets at an average of 17.86, his best figures were 8-39.