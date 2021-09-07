Rapid win clinches Horsham's promotion

Will Beer took a six-wicket haul before hitting an unbeaten 51 for Horsham CC on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

After putting Burgess Hill in to bat the visitors got to 40-4, mainly due to opener Sanjay Amin’s 23, but then collapsed to be all out for 88 with no answer to Will Beer’s six-wicket spell, it only taking the Sussex player 6.3 overs to run through the opposition.

The other successful bowlers were James Brehaut (2-8) and Nick Cooper, 2-32. Horsham’s reply briefly hiccupped, but Beer’s entry at 21-3, soon righted the ship, his 51 not out containing eight fours, carrying Horsham to victory with 31 overs still in the bank.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

Through the campaign Horsham led the table on occasions and were always there or thereabouts.

Reflecting on the season, Horsham captain Michael Thornely told the County Times: “(Because of the pandemic truncating last year’s fixtures) it was frustrating to have to wait for a full season to be able to compete for promotion, but we’re delighted to have achieved what we set out to do.

"It took a real team squad effort to get us back up, and everyone has contributed throughout.

"In particular, Tom Johnson has been a key player, opening the batting soundly, and Nick Oxley was outstanding with bat, ball and in the field and he’s my Player of the Year.”

Thornely continued: “Nick Cooper, has also impressed, he’s a really good bowler and has chipped in with the bat, too.

"And, what’s been especially great to witness is young players like Ollie Haines, Sam Martin-Jenkins, and Joe Willis coming in, gaining experience and turning in match-winning performances.

"Our goal is to be one of the best clubs in Sussex again and we hope our elevation will also enable us to attract new players.”

Bognor Regis CC finished as champions, escalating them into the Premier Division, with St James’s Montefiore CC, in third, missing out.