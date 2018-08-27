Quadruple hopes alive as Roffey charge on to ECB National Vitality T20 finals

Roffey scintillating season shows no sign of slowing down as they kept their hopes of a quadruple alive on Sunday.

The Boars - having claimed the Sussex League Premier Division title just 24 hours earlier - booked their spot in the ECB National Vitality T20 finals day.

They overcame Penzance by six wickets in a quarter-final clash down in Cornwall during rain-affected match.

Bad weather delayed the scheduled 3pm start and saw the match reduced to 15 overs a side.

The visitors showed no signs of a trophy hangover from the day before where they beat second-placed Eastbourne to claim their fourth Sussex League title in five years.

They restricted the hosts to 134-4 after winnnig the toss and inserting them. Brad Wadlan (59) and Greg Smith (56) where the main scorers as Rohit Jagota claimed 2-14.

Roffey's Rohit Jagota in action on Saturday in their Sussex League Premier Division title decider. Picture by Jon Rigby

In reply, Theo Rivers (18) and Paul Harrison (38) made runs, but an unbeaten 63 from Jagota - batting at three - saw Roffey over the line with 136-6 with seven balls to spare.

They will now taking on Hanging Heaton on finals day at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby on September 16.

Next weekend as well as their final league game with Horsham on Saturday, Roffey face their ECB National Club Championship semi-final with Stanmore on Sunday.

They are also through to the Sussex League T20 final against East Grinstead at Hove later in the month.