Promotion-hopefuls Billingshurst in good shape after beating Hastings for second successive win

Promotion chasing Billingshurst kept early pace at the top of the Division 2 table with a 36-run win over Hastings & St Leonards at Horntye Park on Saturday.

‘Hurst secured a second successive 30-point success to go joint top of the table with St James’s after identical starts to the new season.

In a rain-affected game, the visitors - having lost the toss - were asked to bat and made 174 all out in 39.5 overs - Jordan Willoughby topscoring with 49. Ben Mortimer and captain Ben Williams grabbed four wickets apiece as Hastings were bowled out for 140 in 33.5 overs.

Williams added: “It was a good win. To go to Hastings and beat them when they have such a strong side, including a couple of county 2nd players, is definitely a good win.

“I suppose the batting could have gone a little bit better, but they are a very good bowling side. They bowled very well and we did not particularly make any huge errors on a pitch where there was rain and cloud and it was nipping about.

“I was really pleased to see the lower order really knuckle down, which we haven’t always done before. It go us up to a good score; at eight, nine and ten all got 15 and that’s an extra 45 runs, which made a massive difference.”

In ‘Hurst’s innings, openers Willoughy (49) and Josh Wood (24) put on an first-wicket stand of 39. With Wood bowled, Willoughy had little support as they next four batsmen made just six runs taking ‘Hurst to 68-5.

Willoughy then found some support in Mortimer (27), before the former was finally caught as the sixth wicket with the score on 120. Low-order contributions from Max Hollander (15), Jon Alexander (15) and Tom Alexander (11) helped the visitors to 174.

With the ball, John Morgan claimed 2-30 and Elliott Hooper (2-35), but the middle order damage was done by a brilliant spell from Adam Pye in which he claimed 3-4 in three overs - before retiring hurt and not batting.

In Hastings’ reply, Mortimer (4-35) enjoyed himself with ball. He quickly reduced the hosts to 7-3 with a devastating spell that dealt with Tom Gillespie (four) and non-scoring Ryan Hoadley and Jake Woolley.

He soon also dealt with Elliott Hooper (23) and Williams (4-22) then trapped opener Ricardo De Nobrega (23) leaving the hosts on 605.

A top score of 56 from Greg Devlin at six helped make a game of it, but he received little support with only Jed O’Brian (18) making double figures as they pushed from 92-7 to 140-8 and then 140 all out.

Williams added: “Fair play to a couple of their boys who bowled very well. There was a bit of a freak wicket as well when Adam Pye came running in and screamed as he popped his shoulder - it put Paul Osborne off and he was given lbw. It was a shame as Adam couldn’t play a part in the game after that.

“Greg Devlin dug in pretty well and hit me for 15 in one over, they needed 40 to win at that stage and I thought they would go n and do it, but fair play our lads stuck in there.”

Billingshurst now host Ifield on Saturday at Jubilee Fields.