Picture special - Australia A cricketers give Sussex a tough test

Jason Gillespie’s side have been hosting Australia A at the scenic Arundel Castle ground this week, and it’s a match-up that will surely have been of benefit to both teams. The Aussies arrived on the south coast with a strong team, including a number of players expected to – or hoping to – feature in the Ashes series, which begins on August 1. And for Sussex, fielding a mixture of first-team regulars and hopefuls, it’s been a chance for some players to play their way back into form and for others to show they deserve a chance in the County Championship side – or perhaps even in the Vitality Blast squad for the competition which begins in a week or so. Check out a selection of pictures taken by www.yasps.co.uk in the pages that follow.



