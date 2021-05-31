Picture gallery - Bognor take NINE wickets for FOUR runs to beat Horsham Trinity

Trinity batted first and were 32-1 at one stage - only to collapse to 36 all out. Bognor duo Sam Adams and Joe Ashmore took 4-0 and 3-0 respectively taking seven wickets in 16 balls between them without conceding a run. Ashmore's three wickets came in only four balls. Not surprisingly Bognor made short work of the reply, taking just 4.1 overs to reach 37 without loss. See Martin Denyer's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and get all the local cricket in the Bognor Observer and West Sussex County Times this week.