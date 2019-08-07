Old rivals Roffey and Horsham set to lock horns in Sussex T20 Cup semi-final

Eternal foes Roffey and Horsham will do battle in Sunday’s Sussex T20 Cup semi-final with both sides desperate to confirm their place in the showpiece final at The 1st Central County Ground on September 8.

The Boars, finalists in last year’s tournament, have been in blistering form throughout the competition. Roffey swatted aside Slinfold, Chichester Priory Park, and Lindfield en route to the final four, with the destructive Ben Manenti blitzing 269 runs off 112 balls in the last two games.

The Lions saw off Felbridge & Sunnyside in round two before third round opponents Rye conceded their tie. A dominant seven-wicket home win over Cuckfield confirmed Horsham’s place in the semis.

Roffey captain Matt Davies said: “It is a huge game for both sides and one we are certainly looking forward to. T20 is a completely different format to the league games so form doesn’t really play a part.

“We want to win this competition and that starts with putting in a good performance on Sunday to beat a good Horsham side.

“They may have struggled this season but they still have quality players. It should be a good game in front of a decent crowd."

Horsham skipper Micheal Thornely added: “It’s a good opportunity to play them again quickly to try and get some revenge. It’s a different ball game in the T20.

“We won it a few years ago and I think we’ll be itching to get to finals day. It’s a big game, it’s a semi-final so I’m sure the boys will be up for it.

“We’ve been a strong one-day team in the past. We didn’t have a great start to the season this year in the league but we’ve won our T20 games pretty comfortably this year in the cup competition so the boys will go into the game confident.”

