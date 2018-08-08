Nottinghamshire's Chris Nash speaks out on featuring for Horsham in injury comeback

Former Sussex batsmen Chris Nash has had his say on rumours linking him to turning out for Horsham in the Sussex League Premier Division on his return from injury.

The 35-year-old Nottinghamshire star is currently out with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following an attempted catch during the Outlaws’ T20 Blast game against Birmingham in July.



Nash is undergoing rehabilitation for the injury and he had been linked with a temporary return to his hometown club to regain match fitness.



The 35-year-old, who is starting work with the bat again this week, said: “Saturday may be a push, but there is only one place I would play for in league cricket.



“(It is) a special place and (there are) lots of great people who have done so much for me since I was seven. I would drive more than the three hours to play at Cricketfield Road again.”



Horsham captain Michael Thornely added: “I know Nashy well, but I don’t know how his rehab is going.



“I know he loves playing for Horsham so we wouldn’t have to convince him to play but he’s now up in Nottinghamshire.



“It would be far for him to go so I don’t know.”



The former Tanbridge House School pupil had spent his entire career at Sussex before making the move to Nottinghamshire at the start of 2018 and also appeared when available for Horsham, having grown up playing at the club.