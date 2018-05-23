‘Not enough runs and too many wides’ cost Slinfold in defeat to Roffey 2nd

Slinfold skipper Jonathan Hughes felt ‘not enough runs and too many wides’ cost his side after they fell to a five wicket away loss to Roffey 2nd in Division 3 West.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but their line-up struggled to 144 all out in 42.2 overs.

Kemar Small (20) and Sean Overton (24) put up the majority of the runs with the hosts’ bowlers in irresistible form as Matt Bidlake (3-19) and Damian Rapisarda (3-44) impressed.

In reply, Slinfold got off to a good start removing Josh Kennedy for a duck before a steely 64-run partnership between Chris Webb (70) and Oliver Rivers (29) hauled Roffey towards their target.

Mark Pavlovic (two) and Rapisarda (one) saw out the rest of the innings as the hosts comfortably met the target in 26.5 overs, finishing 145-5.

The result sees Slinfold without a win in their opening three games and hovering just above the relegation zone.

Slinfold captain Hughes said: “We elected to bat on what looked like a good track, however despite the top seven batsmen all getting starts, no one was able to really build an innings to enable us to post a competitive total.

“Credit to the Roffey bowlers for their accurate bowling during the middle overs which prevented us from kicking on and posting a score nearer 200.

“Once again we started well with Small taking an early wicket in his second over, however Roffey opener Webb batted very well for his 70 to take the game away from us. Not enough runs and too many wides bowled lost us the game and these are things we will need to work on going forward.”

Slinfold host West Chiltington on Saturday.