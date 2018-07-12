No win in four as Billingshurst are beat by leaders Bridges

Billingshurst’s winless run extended to four matches as they were comfortably beaten by Division 2 leaders Three Bridges on Saturday.

A 115-run triumph by the table toppers at Jubilee Fields leaves promotion-chasing Hurst 61 points behind Bridges.

Sitting back in fourth, Tom Haynes’ side 47 behind Mayfield in the second promotion place and 40 points back from Haywards Heath.

‘Hurst bowler Ben Williams said: “Things didn’t go our way Saturday. Bridges are a good side and they play the game well. Their overseas batted smartly. We need to commit ourselves as batsman a bit more and show a bit more application if we are to win Saturday. We’re still a strong side who can beat anyone on their day but we just need to put in the performances along with a bit of luck our way.”

Having won the toss and put Bridges in on Saturday, ‘Hurst found themselves chasing 269-7 with their visitors declaring in the 49th over.

After losing Walid Ghauri early for a duck, Oliver Blandford (45) and Regan Derham (38) put on 66 for the second wicket.

David Winn then produced a stand-out 95 runs from 88 balls and was supported by Luke Bellars (45) and Danny Alderman (23*).

Ben Williams took 4-97 in the Billingshurst attack with Haynes claiming 2-37.

In reply, wickets fell fairly regularly as Tim Weston (17), Haynes (14), Scott Stratton (12), Stuart Barber (21) and Jake Cross (30) were all out with the score at 95-5.

Matt Blandford (3-27), Michael Rose (3-34) and Archit Patel (1-48) took the early wickets, before Conor Golding (3-43) returned to do some damage to the tail.

Only Paul Osborne added 27 at six, but after he was out with the score on 127-6, the final four wickets fell for just 27 runs with ‘Hurst all out for 154 in the 43rd over.