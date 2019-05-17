New signings hailed for helping Billingshurst get off to a flying start

Billingshurst captain Ben Williams has praised their new additions for ‘hitting the ground running’ with the promotion chasers sitting joint top of Division 2.

The Jubilee Fields outfit kept up their 100 per cent start to the new season by beating Hastings & St Leonards by 36 runs on Saturday.

They successfully defended their 174 total with opening knocks of 49 and 24 from new boys Jordan Willoughby and Josh Wood, before fellow new addition Ben Mortimer made 27.

Hurst then bowled their hosts out for 140 with Mortimer taking 4-35 and Williams himself 4-22.

The skipper said: “All the new signings have really hit the ground running. They have fitted in well with the team and gelled together.

“When you are getting results like we did on Saturday, that really helps as well. It was a good performance all round.

“Jordan Willoughy was really good with the bat, putting in a performance like an overseas player should. He is a good batsman.

“Another good addition is Josh Wood, he got our innings off to a flyer. Hitting Sussex’s Adam Barton for 15 off the first over, he came off after his second having gone for 25.

“Ben is another great signing for the club. He moved down from Hampshire, we saw him play against Roffey last year and had a good chat with him. He has fitted in fantastically. He is great with the ball up top, handy with the bat and a lovely bloke.”