Littlehampton captain James Askew slams 'worst abandonment' at Steyning

James Askew was critical of the decision to abandon Littlehampton's Sussex League Division 3 West tussle at Steyning on Saturday.

The hosts had been skittled out for 120 in 33.5 overs but no more play was possible on what turned out to be a frustrating afternoon.

Yet Littlehampton captain Askew questioned the call to abandon the match.

He claimed the minimal rain should not have forced the umpires to take the decision to abandon the fixture.

And he suggested the ECB should take the 'Get The Game On' scheme to the umpire associations in order for more matches not to suffer the same fate in future.

Askew fumed: "It was possibly the worst abandonment I have been involved in at all levels of cricket.

"It barely rained all afternoon, you couldn't even tell we had had drizzle.

"We lost 20 overs of the game for an hour stoppage for a 30 second shower.

"Clubs at our level take part in the ECB scheme 'Get the Game On', I would suggest the ECB take that scheme to umpire associations too - otherwise we will see more games necessarily abandoned and club cricket not being played."

But the decision to abandon the match has been defended by Sussex League umpire appointments officer Terry Burstow.

He said: "All I can say is that in the playing condition law 2.1 states, "the umpires are entirely responsible for all decisions as to the suitability of conditions of play."

Macleod Cox (3-20) produced a fine spell, supported by Chris Heberlein and Daniel White - both two wickets each - as Littlehampton ripped through the opposition.

Steyning's top four managed a solitary run between them, although the lower order batsman stepped up.

Number ten Jamie Piper top scored (26) but the hosts were all out for 120 in 33.5 overs.

But with Littlehampton in a strong position at the halfway stage, the weather intervened and no further play was possible.

