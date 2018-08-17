‘League title would be just as sweet as national crown’ says Roffey captain Davies

Roffey captain Matt Davies believes winning the league ‘would be just as sweet as any of the trophies’ despite reaching the semi-finals of another national one-day competition.

The Boars advanced into the last-four of the ECB National Club Championship with three balls to spare after beating Brentwood away from home by five wickets.

Davies’ side will now travel to Stanmore on September 2 hoping to book their place in the final.

Roffey will also make the trip to Penzance on August 26 in the ECB Vitality Club T20 quarter-finals and have already booked their place in the Gray-Nicolls T20 Cup final.

Despite all this, the Boars skipper has made taking home the league title his priority after their three-year reign as champions was ended by East Grinstead last year.

Davies said: “We’re into the latter stages of two national competitions but we still want to be there winning the Premier Division because 18 Saturdays to give up is a lot of effort.

“The league title would be just as sweet as any of the trophies.”

Brentwood hit 166-8 off 40 overs as Guy Balmford (66) top-scored, with Theo Rivers (2-32) the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

In reply, the Boars made 169-5 off 39.3 overs as Rohit Jagota (60 not out) put on a good display with the bat.

Davies was delighted that his squad put on a winning display and described the victory as a ‘really good day for the club’.

He added: “We bowled and fielded very well and I think 166 was probably a par score on that pitch as it was very difficult to bat on.

“With the bat, Rohit anchored the innings with 60 not out, which was a quality knock and other people chipped in well.

“Jib (Khan) batted well and then Josh (Fleming) at the end put on a very clinical knock to see us over the line.

“It was a really good day for the club with a lot of Roffey supporters there so it was nice to get the win.”

The Boars will now face Stanmore in the last four and Davies feels that success in the national competitions has shown that the club has progressed to a high level.

He said: “Once you get to this stage of the tournament there are a lot of good sides left in it.

“For us to keep winning is a credit to the club and just shows how far we’ve come as a club.

“Ten years ago if you had said Roffey would be in the last four of the nationals then no-one would have believed you. It just shows how far we’ve come and what a good group of players we’ve got.

“We always said we’d take it one game at a time but you do start to look ahead at this stage. We know Stanmore are going to be a good side and we are all looking forward to the day out for the players and supporters and hopefully if we put on another performance I don’t see why we can’t make the final.”