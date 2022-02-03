Much missed: David Horsman

He had been an integral part of local cricket for the vast majority of his life.

David’s cricket career began in Kirdford at the age of 13 and he subsequently played for both Wisborough Green and Horsham, also being very much involved behind the scenes at Horsham and serving as chairman and president at Wisborough Green, whose flag is being flown at half mast.

Always to be found helping with the preparations for Horsham’s County Cricket Week, David welcomed visitors to the club and was a great believer in upholding the traditions of the game.

When his playing days were over he still took to the field regularly as one of the best dressed and most elegant umpires in the county.

A great organiser for the local Mirfield and Gullick knockout cups, David assisted with the resurrection of both when popularity was declining, and was a staunch supporter of Horsham’s Thursday afternoon cricket.

Perhaps the most important legacy David leaves is within junior cricket. In 1986 he and Peter Garland had the idea and energy to start a local league for young players.

From an initial handful of clubs this grew to become the legendary IDentilam Cricket League, which by the time it was recently amalgamated to become part of the Sussex Junior Cricket League, included almost every club in the north area of Sussex.

Anyone having played the region’s junior league cricket in the last 35 years owes a huge debt of gratitude to David for his hard work in the creation of such playing opportunities, many children having been presented with medals at the annual awards evening by ever-present David with wise and encouraging words.

David was HCC president for only a short while, and was greatly honoured to succeed Barry Peay in the role.

He had hoped to lead the club through the 250th anniversary celebrations, sadly this is not to be, but Horsham will find a fitting way to honour their dear friend, true gentleman and President.

Horsham Cricket Chairman Graham Cheesman recalled: “David Horsman and my father, Laurie, were close friends, and I’ve known David all my life.

“Although cricket was his passion, including bringing back celebrity games to Wisborough Green, there was much more to David than cricket – he had a career in advertising and an abiding interest in music, enjoying being a drummer and singer in a band.