Leaders Billingshurst slip from the top after draw with Mayfield

Billingshurst slipped from top spot to third in Division 2 as they drew their top-of-the-table clash with Mayfield.

The previous leaders took ten points to their visitors 12 as Mayfield won the toss and opted to bat before posting 186-9 where they declared in the 53rd over.

In reply, ‘Hurst replied with 150-8 in 47 overs as they match ended in a draw.

Haywards Heath’s win at saw them climb top of the division, while Three Bridges’ success saw them go second, with just two points separating the top three.

After an opening stand of 39 by Rob Raymond (14) and Jason Finch (12), wickets fell fairly regularly during the Mayfield innings as they made 186.

Ben Williams again proved a major tormentor picking up 4-60 off 18.1 overs, while Tom Haynes also grabbed 2-12 and Andy Barr and Jamie Piper took a wicket each.

In reply, Billingshurst made a good start as Jake Cross (30) and Haynes (67*) put on 50 for the first wicket. A flurry of wickets from Allen (4-54) and Joynal Ahmed (3-15) then saw the hosts fall to 70-5. Haynes and Andy Miller (16) boosted them to 119-6, before the latter was caught.

Barr added 13, before Haynes and Piper closed the innings with eight down and Hurst 36 runs behind.

Haynes said: “Unfortunately it wasn’t the result we were after. We were in a good position to secure the win, however, we threw it away in the middle overs with four quick wickets.

“I thought we bowled pretty well restricting Mayfield to 185, and felt that we were definitely able to chase it down. Ben once again bowled very well picking up another four wickets and really kept control in the middle overs of the game.

“We are unbeaten in four so hopefully we can get a win Saturday and get ourselves back up to top spot.”

Billingshurst travel to Chichester on Saturday.