Late drama sees Loxwood turnaround FA Cup clash against Hollands & Blair

Loxwood assistant manager Matt Camp was pleased that the ‘fruits of their labours’ came to fruition as they picked up their first win of the season.

The Magpies secured a last-gasp 2-1 home victory against Hollands & Blair in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup to advance to the next round.

Goals from Michael Death, from the penalty spot, and a last-minute winner from Michael Wood means they will now face Erith Town at home in the next round on August 25.

Camp was delighted that his side had belief in their new style of play and felt they deserved their win.

He said: “We had a real belief in what we’re trying to do and that could have been easily shaken going behind with 15 minutes to go.

“Great credit to the players they stuck at what we asked them to do. It was close, don’t get me wrong, but I think we got what we deserved.”

With little of note happening in the first half, the second was packed full of action. The visitors took the lead with 17 minutes to go as Tayo Ajayi lifted the ball over Sam J Smith.

With six minutes remaining, Loxwood were awarded a penalty after a player went down following a free kick, leading to Blair’s Jason Fregene being shown a red card. Substitute Death stepped up and slotted home the equaliser from the spot.

As the clock hit the 90th minute, the Magpies forced a winner as Wood took advantage of panicky Blair defending to net the winner.

Camp was pleased that his players had kept faith in what their newly implemented system and felt this win was a long time coming.

He added: “We’ve gone through a lot of change over the summer both in terms of management and players and with that a way of playing.

“It’s taken a bit of time to settle but what was really pleasing on Saturday was to see fruits of our labours coming together.

“If we hadn’t picked up a win it would’ve added to the concerns but we’ve asked the players to have faith in what we’re trying to do and they’ve done that, it was only a matter of time before the win came.”

Loxwood return to league matters with a trip to AFC Uckfield Town this Saturday.

Loxwood: S J Smith, Courtney, Warren, Hards, S L Smith, French, Wood, Swaine, Gritt, Penfold, Hooper-Ridsdale. Subs: Death, Williams, Court, Colbran, Bennett, Baxter.