Jofra Archer reveals who he would like to bowl a 100mph ball at - video

World Cup winner Jofra Archer has revealed who he would like to bowl a 100mph ball at - and it's not who you think.

Archer brought the World Cup trophy to Horsham Cricket Club and held a Q&A as part of a tour which will see all 14 players take the trophy to their home club.

Matthew Wade stares down Jofra Archer during Day Four of the 5th Specsavers Ashes Test . (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

And one of the questions asked by a young Horsham cricketer was who would be if he could bowl a 100pm ball, who would he like to bowl it at.

Everyone was imagining the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner or Matthew Wade. But Archer when for someone a bit more local.

He simply said: "Sean Overton."

Slinfold cricketer Overton was in the crowd. Overton also has another connection with Archer. When Sussex star missed the call to tell him he was in the squad for the second Ashes Test, he was on his way to play five-a-side football with him.