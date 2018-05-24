Jagota’s stand-out quality is praised as he shines with bat and ball in Roffey win

Roffey skipper Matt Davies was delighted with his side’s professional display after notching up a 62-run away victory against Preston Nomads.

The victory sees the Boars sit top of the table with Brighton & Hove after three games.

Nomads won the toss and elected to field and they were left to rue this decision as Roffey made 331-6 off their 50 overs. Rohit Jagota (110) and Jibran Khan (93) batted imperiously for the visitors.

In reply, the host were bowled out for 249 off 47.3 overs, with Hugo Shephard (61) top-scoring.

After the win Davies singled out Jagota for his excellent performance with both bat and ball.

He said: “It’s great to have Rohit in our side and we’ve almost come to expect a couple of performances a season like this from him but maybe not in the same game with a five-fer and a 100.

“We’re delighted with the way he is going and long may it continue.”

Roffey openers Theo Rivers (29) and Jagota accrued a 61-run partnership but it was to be the Jagota and Khan show.

A stellar partnership of 180 runs between the pair saw the Boars take the game by the scruff of the neck before Jagota was bowled by Tim Moses (1-76). His knock of 110 off 113 balls left Roffey on a commanding 241-2.

Khan then lost his wicket as he fell seven runs shy of his 100. Khan was caught and bowled by Kashif Ibrahim (3-56) as his knock of 93 off 90 balls was ended.

The visitors lost two more wickets before Usman Khan (24*) and Josh Fleming (12*) saw Roffey home, posting 311-6.

In reply, Roffey bowled with great discipline which prevented several Nomads players from pushing on and making big scores.

Jagota took the opening two wickets in what would also be a superb performance with the ball.

Nomad’s Moses (42) and Shephard forged a 75-run fifth wicket partnership but once they were taken, any chance of a home win faded.

Jagota mopped up the tail and completed his fifer, wrapping up the win and ending with bowling figures of 5-26.

Davies added: “We’d spoken about players getting big scores so it was really pleasing to get two guys to such great knocks. They did it at a good pace which allowed us to set a very good total.

“Nomads had good spells in the game but on the whole we bowled with really good control, built pressure, and that produced wickets.

“I thought the pick of our bowlers, even though he didn’t take any wickets, was George (Fleming). His ten overs was really important for us, He builds a lot of the pressure and the other bowlers picked up wickets off the back of that,

“We’ve got a lot of options with our bowling attack but it’s nice when it all comes together as a unit. I thought all the bowlers we used bowled really well.

Next up for Roffey is a home encounter this Saturday against in-form Cuckfield.