‘It’s been one of the best weekends the club has had’ - Roffey champions again with quadruple hopes alive

Roffey captain Matt Davies toasted one of the best weekends in the club’s recent rich history, which started with them reclaiming the Sussex League title on Saturday.

If that was not enough, just 24 hours later they booked their spot in the ECB National Vitality T20 finals day.

The Boars claimed their fourth Premier Division crown on Saturday with a 116-run victory over their closest rivals Eastbourne at The Saffrons.

That ensured their second-placed hosts could no longer catch them in this coming weekend’s final game of the season.

With one trophy in the bag, they embarked on a 300-mile trip to Cornwall to face Penzanace in the national T20.

A rain-affected match, reduced to 15 overs a side, saw Davies’ team cruise to a six-wicket win and keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

A delighted Davies admitted that clinching the league title again, after their three-year dominance was ended by East Grinstead last year, had not really sunk in due to the busy weekend.

He said: “It’s been a great weekend, I really do not think it could have gone much better.

“It’s been one of the best weekends for the club that we have had.

“We worked so hard to get ourselves into the good position we did in the league. Having to go and play in such a big game on Sunday slightly took away from how big the achievement of winning the title again is.

“Once we have got time to settle down and reflect on it, it will sink in just how much of an achievement it is.

“I do believe we have been the best team in Sussex for the past five years, so it is nice to have the trophies to show that.”

Celebrations were muted on Saturday evening as the team travelled West and it looked at once stage rain could put a dampener on the trip.

Davies added: “From looking at the forecast down in Penzance, it did not look like we would play, but we got the break through with the weather and to play the way we did, I was so pleased.

“To travel all the way down there, to face a very good side and come away with a fantastic victory, we are over the moon.

“We had a couple of beers on the bus on Saturday, but on Sunday night we stayed in Plymouth and had a big night out - there were a few stops on the bus back on Monday!”

The Boars will now take on Hanging Heaton on finals day at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby on September 16.

Next weekend as well as their final league game with Horsham on Saturday, Roffey have their ECB National Club Championship semi-final with Stanmore on Sunday.

They are also through to the Sussex League T20 final against East Grinstead at Hove later in the month.

Davies added: “I do not think we have ever been in this many competitions before, but we love it and we love playing together.

“We have Horsham Saturday, which is another game we want to win and then Stanmore in the national game on Sunday.