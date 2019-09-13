Inaugural Sussex Slam to include historic cup competitions

The Sussex Slam is delighted to confirm that both the historic Mirfield and Gullick Cups will be a key part of the competition.

Each Slam region will split into knockout stages after the initial group stages to crown both championship and plate winners who will go onto the Countywide finals’ day to compete against their equivalents from other regions.

The Sussex Slam has confirmed that the region that includes the Horsham district area will compete for the Mirfield Cup at the championship level and the Gullick Cup will see its winners enter that regions Plate knockout phase.

Sussex Slam competition manager Matt Camp said: “There is a significant amount of cricketing history across Sussex and it is imperative that The Slam embraces that but at the same time builds upon it for the sake of our game’s future.

“As such I am delighted that we are able to work with Chris Shambrook (Gullick Cup competition manager) to both resurrect the Mirfield Cup and provide some of the many benefits of The Slam to the successful Gullick Cup.”

The Sussex Slam is a midweek T20 cricket competition starting in summer 2020 and follows on from a successful launch in Surrey in 2018.

READ MORE Sussex on the brink of putting themselves back in the promotion race | Sussex Cricket League's top runscorers and wicket takers in the Premier and Division 2 | Davies demands more from Roffey after second consecutive T20 Cup final defeat