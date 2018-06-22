Hunger to reclaim title led to Roffey’s superb start

Roffey captain Matt Davies says the hunger to reclaim the Sussex League Premier Division title has spurred them on to their best-ever start to a season.

Saturday’s 109-run win over second-placed Brighton & Hove saw them open up a 57-point lead at the top of the table.

Add that to two crushing ten-wicket successes, two heavy 150+ run wins, along with a four-wicket triumph and one abandoned game, and the Boars are flying.

They are keen to recapture the title this year after missing out on a fourth consecutive crown last year to East Grinstead.

On whether this is the best start they have had, Davies said: “I think it must be up there.

“I am not sure we have got this far into a season unbeaten before. To have one game rained off and a six-game winning run, it’s a brilliant start. We all know that we have got to keep it going now though.

“After winning it three years in a row and then not winning it, we felt a bit disappointed last season.

“Especially with the weather being a bit unkind to us (both games against champions East Grinstead were rained off). We did still feel like we were playing good cricket. We have come back this year with the same hunger, if not more.”

Theo Rivers led the way with 121 as Roffey posted 254-8 against Brighton on Saturday - the first time this season that the lower order was tested.

But they then bowled out their hosts - who boasted a strong side - for 145 inside 38 overs.