Horsham will have familiar look, less a ‘major’ exit

Horsham will line up with a familiar look about them this season again under captain Michael Thornely – albeit without one key player.

All-round Joe Ashmore is returning to his hometown club Bognor after just one season with the Lions, which cricket manager Ed Clark admitted would be a ‘major blow.’

Ashmore took just over 24 per cent of Horsham’s wickets last season claiming 41 with an economy rate of 3.83. He also scored 254, averaging just over 18.

Horsham have signed a new overseas – the already announced New Zealand pace bowler Jamie Brown, who replaced last season’s Mika Ekstrom.

The Cricket Field Road club will also have the services of Sussex trio Will Beer, George Garton and Tom Haines in their armoury when they are not on duty for the county.

Clarke said: “Pre-season has been fairly quiet and there have been no major signings apart from our overseas players. A major departure is Joe Ashmore, who has gone back to Bognor. He came up to us last year, but has decided to go back to his home town club – it’s disappointing, but understandable.

“We have obviously spoken to a few players, but nothing really came to fruition, so we will be very similar to what we were last year.

“We will be a young side that will be a lot stronger when the Sussex pros are around and a bit weaker when they aren’t.

“Hopefully from their (Beer, Garton and Haines) point of view we don’t see much of them as it means they are doing well with the first team, but it is nice to have them around.”