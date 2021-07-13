Horsham widen the gap at the top with win over Lindfield

Joe Willis hit 53 off 36 deliveries in Horsham CC's win over Lindfield CC. Picture by Jon Rigby

Horsham were soon 26-3 with Apoorv Wankhade grabbing two early wickets, but, as has been the custom, skipper Michael Thornely’s entrance proved positive, this time with a timely 35 at a little over a run a ball, more than ably supported by 53 from wicketkeeper Joe Willis, whose 36 deliveries included four boundaries and three maximums .

After Dominic Morgan took two quick wickets to end with 3-38, Paul Williams entertained with a cameo 25, taking Horsham to a useful 146-6 from their 20 over allocation.

Replying, Lindfield also got off to a sticky start, with James Brehaut dismissing both openers cheaply.

Toby Shepperson and Shane Peach made partial repairs, but with six out of the seven bowlers used by Horsham finding success, wickets continued to tumble as the asking rate escalated, only four Lindfield batsmen reaching double figures.

Brehaut and Sam Martin-Jenkins took the bowling honours with two scalps apiece, Horsham running out winners by 41 runs.

A full scorecard from the game can be found here.

On Saturday Horsham return to their Cricketfield Road HQ to welcome early season leaders Bognor Regis CC, one of the only two teams to have beaten them this term.

But, bowled out cheaply again last Saturday, Bognor lost their third game on the bounce – this time against Burgess Hill CC.